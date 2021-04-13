You are the owner of this article.
April 15-23 Deerfield School Meals

April 15

Elementary school: Ham and American sandwich, seasoned fries, cinnamon apples, milk

Middle-high school: Walking taco or French bread pizza

April 16

Elementary school: French bread pizza, pizza sauce, berry cup, milk

Middle-high school: Pizza (cheese or pepperoni) or broccoli cheese soup

April 19

Elementary school: Pepperoni pizza pocket, peaches, carrots, milk

Middle-high school: Pepperoni and provolone on ciabatta or chef salad with ranch and a roll

April 20

Elementary school: Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, raisins, salsa, milk

Middle-high school: Nachos or meatball sub

April 21

Elementary school: Chicken patty sandwich, Cheez Its, apple slices, celery sticks, milk

Middle-high school: Uncrustable PBJ or turkey and provolone sub

April 22

Elementary school: Turkey sandwich, tater tots, grapes, milk

Middle-high school: Chicken patty and tater tots or yogurt parfait with strawberries and granola

April 23

Elementary school: Cheese pizza, craisins, green beans, milk

Middle-high school: Pizza (cheese or pepperoni) or Mr. Fish sandwich

