CAMBRIDGE BOYS GOLF

Cambridge boys golf takes first at Columbus; Blue Jays earn medalist honors at other events

  • Updated

The Blue Jay boys golf team shot a season-low 315 at the Watertown Country Club on Friday, May 6, taking second overall.

Junior Nick Buckman scored a 71, finishing one-over par. Freshman Kian Bystol-Flores carded a 79, freshman Matt Buckman shot an 81 and junior Cade Nottestad earned an 84.

The University School of Milwaukee won the event.

House On The Rock

Freshman Kian Bystol-Flores and junior Nick Buckman each shot a 37 on Thursday, May 5 to earn medalist honors at the House On The Rock Golf Course.

Senior Max Heth carded a 42, freshman Matt Buckman scored a 43 and sophomore Cade Nottestad shot a 53, which was not used in the team tally. The Blue Jays took first place at the event.

Lawsonia

Playing in pairs, freshman Kian Bystol-Flores and sophomore Cade Nottestad took first place in a three-way tiebreaker after shooting a combined 171 at Lawsonia on Wednesday, May 4.

Junior Nick Buckman and senior Max Heth combined to shoot a 171, taking third after the tiebreaker. Buckman earned medalist honors, scoring a 78 overall. Bystol-Flores shot an 84, Nottestad carded an 87 and Heth earned a 93.

Columbus

The Cambridge boys golf team took first place at the Capitol Conference mini-meet at Columbus on Tuesday, May 3.

Junior Nick Buckman earned medalist honors by shooting a 40. Senior Max Heth carded a 42, while sophomore Cade Nottestad and freshman Kian Bystol-Flores both shot a 44. Freshman Matt Buckman’s score of 48 was not used in the team tally.

Team scores: Cambridge 170, Lodi 174, Columbus 195, New Glarus 196, Lakeside Lutheran 197, Watertown Luther Prep 198, Monticello/Belleville 199, Lake Mills 233, Wisconsin Heights incomplete.

