The year 2020 gave us a lot, but also took away just as much, both in life and in the world of sports. Around these parts, and in particular the Cambridge and Deerfield communities, when sports did happen there were some pretty big headlines … and when they didn’t, the headlines were just as colossal. Here’s a look at what grabbed the headlines in the Cambridge News-Deerfield Independent:
The year started out with the Deerfield girls basketball team in the midst of a seven-game winning streak, including wins in all five of their Trailways South Conference contests. The Demons went on to win their next seven league contests as Don Schindler’s young cast, that included all-conference freshmen Moli Haak and Stephanie Siewert, claimed the program’s first conference title in eight seasons.
Later in the month Dave Borgrud made it official that he would be retiring from coaching at the end of a successful 15-year career with the Deerfield boys basketball program. Borgrud’s final record was 244-113. “I gave a lot to the school and I love this school. I think I’m leaving the program in good shape and it’s just a good time for me to leave,” said Borgrud.
In May, Borgrud’s replacement was announced as JV coach Nick Krull would take over the Demons. Staying with Deerfield basketball, senior Tyler Haak was named the Trailways South Conference Player of the Year.
In February, Nicholas Wilfong kept the family tradition going, becoming the third of three brothers to qualify for the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament. Despite battling through injuries, Wilfong finished the season 25-12.
There was success on the basketball court for Cambridge as well, as the Lady Blue Jays won the WIAA Division 4 regional championship, behind the play of All-Capitol South Conference players Mayah Holzhueter, Gracie Korth and Olivia Williams.
Then came March and the words coronavirus, COVID-19 and pandemic became household names. High school sports came to an abrupt halt on March 12 the WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament was stopped after one day, and the State Boys Tournament a week later was cancelled all together. Athletics in Cambridge were shut down until September, while sports have not yet begun in Deerfield.
COVID-19 completely shut down spring and summer sports, including the Cambridge Blues, marking the first time since its inception in 1929 that the Home Talent League did not have a season.
Cambridge’s favorite son, Matt Kenseth, came out of retirement to compete for Chip Ganassi Racing as the replacement for fired driver Kyle Larson. At the age of 47, Kenseth drove the No. 42 car in 33 races. Kenseth announced in November his retirement from full-time racing.
Fall sports resumed in September, with Cambridge playing football while the Deerfield/Cambridge co-op cross country team began competition outside of Dane County.
Mike Klingbeil moved into second place on the all-time Cambridge coaching list, passing James B. Knoblauch with his 91st victory at the school, while the Blue Jays’ Ryan Lund was named Eastern Suburban Conference Lineman of the Year and Ezra Stein was tabbed ESC Athlete of the Year.
The D/C United cross country team had to run its meets outside of Dane County, and with its home course of Cam-Rock Park being inside those borders, the squad chose an alternate site at the Huffman Course, located at Mike Huffman’s residence on West Cedar Road in Jefferson County. The United put it all together, winning the Capitol Conference Invitational, the first-ever WIAA subsectional, the WIAA sectional and earned the program’s highest finish ever at the WIAA Division 2 State Championships with a seventh-place performance. Zach Huffman’s 10th-place finish led the team.
Here’s hoping you are happy and very safe in 2021!
