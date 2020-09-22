CAMBRIDGE
Sun., Oct. 11: PFLAG
Cambridge’s chapter of PFLAG will have a guest speaker at its Oct. 11 meeting. at 3 p.m. online, with a guest speaker. PFLAG is a national nonprofit that supports and advocates for LGBTQ people, their families and allies. The Cambridge chapter of the organization holds a support meeting every month. Jessica Kafzenmeyer, an openly transgender woman currently running for the Wisconsin State Assembly, will speak at the meeting at 3 p.m. over Zoom. RSVP to pflag.cambridge@gmail.com by 12 p.m. Oct. 10 to receive a video conferencing access to the meeting.
Wed., Oct. 14: Ms.Fits ride at CamRock
Ms.Fits Brigade, a mountain biking group open to women, trans and femme-identifying people, is hosting a cycling trip through CamRock County Park 2 on Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m. This will be a socially-distant ride. Participants should bring their own masks, and need a Dane County trail pass to participate.
Fri., Oct. 16: Girls Night Out
The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce is organizing a Girls Night Out shopping event in downtown Cambridge on Oct. 16 from 5-9 p.m. Shoppers can visit participating businesses, receive specials and prizes and shop. Tickets are $20 a person, and only 150 tickets will be sold. Ticket purchase includes a benefit bag, a free gift from every business and a passport to stamp. There will be an after-party including raffles and refreshments after 8:30 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit a local charity. More information: office@cambridgewi.com
Sat., Oct. 17: Highway Cleanup
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is holding a highway clean up on Sat. Oc. 17 at 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 12 and Highway 134, and around the fishing pond. Volunteers should meet at the Lions clubhouse, 136 Lagoon Road, at 8:30 a.m.
Fri., Oct. 23: Huntin’ For Pumpkins
The Cambridge Area Community Pool is hosting a Huntin’ For Pumpkins event this year at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road, on Oct. 23 starting at 5:30 p.m. This is a new event, where kids will search the park for their pumpkin, decorate it and enjoy treats. Families must register in advance to participate, and registration is now live. There will be two hunts happening, with 25 participants, one at 5:30 p.m. and a second at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 24-25: Earth, Wood and Fire Artist Tour
The annual Earth, Wood and Fire Artist Tour in Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek and Jefferson is happening Oct. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. This is the 21st anniversary of the artist tour, which will bring customers into 17 artist studio spaces to purchase and learn about artists’ work. More information: www.earthwoodandfiretour.com.
DEERFIELD
Sept. 28-Nov. 26: DCC To Go Dinners
The Deerfield Community Center is selling to-go dinners this fall. Patrons can pay for and pick up meals at the DCC parking lot, 10 Liberty Street from 3-6 p.m. People can pre-order meals on the DCC website. On Sept. 28, DCC is offering walking tacos for $5 a meal, order by Sept. 25. On Oct. 26, DCC is offering a tailgate dinner for $5 a meal, order by Oct. 23. On Nov. 23, DCC will offer soup for $5 a meal, order by Nov. 20. And on Nov. 26, DCC is offering a Thanksgiving dinner for $8 a meal. Order by Nov. 20 and pick up from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. more information: dccenter.org.
Sat., Oct. 3: St. Paul Liberty’s Fall Dinner
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church is having its annual fall dinner as a carry-out only dinner in early October. Patrons can pre-order a meal from St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran by Sept. 20, to be picked up from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 3 at 3494 Oak Park Road in Deerfield. Community members should submit orders at the St. Paul’s website at stpll.org. The church will be serving turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, dressing, coleslaw, cranberries, rolls and pie. The cost is $10 per meal, and can be paid for with a check or at a PayPal link on the website.
Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market wil be open every Saturday from June 20 to Oct. 31. Vendors will sell produce, crafts, baked goods and other foods every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Deerfield Lutheran Church parking lot, 206 S. Main Street. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and other guidelines will be required.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
