DEERFIELD GIRLS BASKETBALL

Deerfield girls basketball earns one-point win over Lourdes Academy

The Deerfield Demons held on for a 48-47 win over Lourdes Academy (9-4) on Saturday, Jan. 15, in a Trailways-Crossover matchup.

Junior guard Steffi Siewert recorded 15 points and junior forward Moli Haak scored 11 points. The Demons (9-6 overall, 5-0 conference) remain in first place in the Trailways-South standings.

Deerfield 48, Lourdes Academy 47

Deerfield 22 26 — 48

Lourdes 21 26 — 47

Deerfield (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Siewert 6, 3-6, 15, Haak 3, 5-6, 11, Lonigro 3, 0-1, 8, Berge 2, 0-0, 6, Brattlie 2, 0-0, 6, Mack 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 17, 8-13, 48.

Three pointers — Deerfield 6 (Berge 2, Lonigro 2, Brattlie 2).

