DEERFIELD GIRLS BASKETBALL Deerfield girls basketball earns one-point win over Lourdes Academy csteed csteed Author email Jan 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Deerfield Demons held on for a 48-47 win over Lourdes Academy (9-4) on Saturday, Jan. 15, in a Trailways-Crossover matchup.Junior guard Steffi Siewert recorded 15 points and junior forward Moli Haak scored 11 points. The Demons (9-6 overall, 5-0 conference) remain in first place in the Trailways-South standings.Deerfield 48, Lourdes Academy 47Deerfield 22 26 — 48Lourdes 21 26 — 47Deerfield (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Siewert 6, 3-6, 15, Haak 3, 5-6, 11, Lonigro 3, 0-1, 8, Berge 2, 0-0, 6, Brattlie 2, 0-0, 6, Mack 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 17, 8-13, 48.Three pointers — Deerfield 6 (Berge 2, Lonigro 2, Brattlie 2). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deerfield Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you