While the end result wasn’t quite what they wanted, Deerfield was more than pleased with simply playing football. In the end the Demons dropped a 32-16 decision to Parkview/Albany in a COVID Spring-Large Conference game played at John Polzin Field April 1.
"I could not be more proud of our guys. We only went into the game with 18 kids, four of whom were freshmen and two more getting their first real varsity snaps. They battled their guts out. When we got down, it would have been easy to pack it in, but they just kept getting after it. They showed who they were as young men on Thursday and I am so proud of them,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger.
The two teams had a contrast in offensive schemes — Parkview/Albany racked up 342 yards on the ground, while Deerfield went for 221 yards through the air – but in the end turnovers proved to be the Achilles’ heel for the Demons.
Deerfield committed six turnovers, three fumbles and three interceptions.
The Demons had a hard time stopping P/A running back Korben Brown. The senior ran for 187 yards on 16 carriers while scoring on runs of 6, 34 and 6 yards, helping the Vikings build a 26-0 lead.
Parkview/Albany turned one of the aforementioned turnovers into a touchdown when sophomore linebacker Gauge Pomplun stepped in front of a Tommy Lees pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown with 3:19 remaining in the third quarter. The pick-six upped the Vikes’ lead to 32-0.
"Parkview was a good, physical team who already had a game under their belt, hats off to them,” said Sweger. “They had a tough run game we didn't contain like we needed to. We had a lot of the chunk plays that we wanted to get on offense, but we couldn't string them together like we needed to get the win. Shot ourselves in the foot too many times with turnovers and penalties."
Despite being intercepted three times Lees had a big night in his initial varsity start. The sophomore threw for 221 yards, completing 18-of-31 passes while engineering two fourth-quarter scoring drives.
"So impressed with Tommy Lees. This is a kid who got thrown into the quarterback position two weeks before the season started, so there were going to be mistakes. We had a couple throws we would have liked back, but the most impressive thing was that he didn't go into a shell and become timid and afraid to play. He was a dang gunslinger the entire game and kept charging ahead. So proud of him,” Sweger said.
Both TD aerials went to junior wideout Collin Klade. Lees hit Klade with a 5-yarder with 3:47 remaining, before the duo hooked up one more time from 3 yards out with 39 seconds to go. Klade finished the night with nine receptions for 132 yards — both career-highs.
"This was Collin Klade's breakout performance. He has been just brimming with potential and he took a huge leap. His game leapt off the page and it's great to see all his hard work pay off because of how bad he wants to be great. Not many weapons around like him, was awesome to see."
Senior running back Bene Lemke also caught three Lees passes for 89 yards.
"Vince Mancheski might be the most underrated player in the area. Not sure we got him off the field at all and he just kept winning battles at O and D tackle. From where he has come as a freshman to now as a junior is mindblowing and a testament to the work he has put in,” said Sweger. "Robby Cole making his first varsity start, so proud of him. He barely saw the field as a freshman, spent a ton of time in the weight room and won our starting Center job; he looked like he belonged as a varsity lineman as a sophomore. Excited to see the progress he continues to make,” added Sweger.
Up Next
The Demons will be at home Saturday afternoon hosting Menominee Indian in a 1 p.m. kickoff at John Polzin Field.
PARKVIEW/ALBANY 32, DEERFIELD 16
Parkview/Albany 6 12 14 0 — 32
Deerfield 0 0 0 16 — 16
Parkview/Albany — Brown 6 run (run failed).
Parkview/Albany — Vogt 5 run (run failed).
Parkview/Albany — Brown 34 run (run failed).
Parkview/Albany — Brown 6 run (Crecellus run).
Parkview/Albany — Pomplun 30 interception return (run failed).
Deerfield — Klade 5 pass from Lees (Lasack pass from Lees).
Deerfield — Klade 3 pass from Lees (Lemke pass from Lees).
First Downs — PA 16; D 17. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — PA 50-342; D 19-40. Passing Yards — PA 7; D 221. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — PA 2-2-0; D 18-31-3. Fumbles-lost — PA 3-1; D 3-3. Penalties — PA 5-40; D 8-40.
Individual Leaders
Rushing: PA: K. Brown 16-187; D: Lees 10-27. Passing: PA: Z. Brown 2-2-0, 7; D: Lees 18-31-3, 221. Receiving: PA: Crecellus 1-9; D: Klade 9-132, Lemke 9-89.
