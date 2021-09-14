Keeping a scoreless tie heading into halftime, Cambridge/Deerfield United gave up three-second half goals in a 3-0 loss to Edgerton on Thursday, Sept. 9.
Riley Ottman, Westley Hankes and Alex Diaz proved to be the difference makers for the Crimson Tide, each scoring a goal in the second half. Edgerton finished the game with 13 shots on goal, while United had eight shots on goal.
Cambridge/Deerfield drops to 1-5 on the season.
Cambridge/Deerfield 1
Whitewater 3
Taking the field at John Polzin Field in Deerfield, the Cambridge/Deerfield United soccer team put up a fight against Whitewater, falling 3-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
“We definitely looked stronger game by game, and that’s fun to see because of the control that we know we have,” said United coach Kyle Hornickel. “We know we have the ability, even if a team is beating us, we can still control and possess.”
United had an opportunity to score in the ninth minute, but had the shot cleared away from the goal line. A Whitewater goal off a free kick in the 13th minute, gave a 1-0 lead to the Whippets.
Cambridge/Deerfield kept the game at 1-0 with sophomore Kris Hahn slowing down a dangerous-looking attack for Whitewater in the 20th minute. However, after Whitewater had a shot bounce off the post in the 29th minute, the Whippets found the back of the net off the corner kick to go up 2-0, keeping the lead entering the half.
United's junior goalkeeper Aiden Kammann came up with a save in the 41st minute, keeping Cambridge/Deerfield in the game.
“He knows when to be aggressive and come out and when to sit back and talk to his defense,” said Hornickel.
Looking to cut into the lead, Evan Mathwig had a shot saved by the Whitewater goalkeeper in the 43rd minute and had a shot over the bar in the 45th minute. Ben Wetzel broke through in the 46th minute, chipping the goalkeeper to cut the deficit to one goal.
Strong play in the midfield by Wetzel and Eric Staszak kept the attack on for United.
“Each game we’re getting better and better with possessing and spreading the field out. We got to work on getting rid of the ball a little bit faster, but between him and Ben in the middle, I feel like they have control,” said Hornickel.
Sophomore Robert Thompson of Cambridge had a shot go over the bar in the 51st minute, the closest United would get to tying the game. A goal by Whitewater in the 67th minute proved to be the dagger, winning 3-1 over United.
Cambridge had eight shots on goal in the loss.