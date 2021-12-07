Cambridge considers it future growth options

With a massive solar farm proposed to the west, hemmed in elsewhere by a county park, swampland, Lake Ripley and cropland that’s not for sale, and with few developable lots left in the village, Cambridge may have limited capacity for future growth, the village’s Economic Development Committee said on Nov. 30.
Selling an array of tiny village-owned parcels, scattered throughout the community, would bring in a few thousand dollars in cash and move the sites back onto the tax roll.
But most of those slivers of land would likely only be attractive to adjacent property owners looking to expand their lot lines, acknowledge committee chair Carla Galler.
“There would be no value to the village other than getting a little bit in taxes,” Galler said.
Local Realtors were invited on Nov. 30 to talk about the community’s future growth potential.
Rich Nelson, of REMAX Property Shop, said most of the village-owned land slivers are in residential areas, with limited potential for commercial or industrial development that could increase the tax base.
There is still potential to extend the Summer Prairie neighborhood off Highland Drive and there exist a few vacant sites like the former Melster Candies Company property at East Madison and England streets.
Beyond that “we do have some restrictions,” committee chair Carla Galler said. “I think we’ll have to be creative about that,” going forward.
Village Administrator Lisa Moen called the Melster Candies property, that’s in a tax incremental finance district that includes the historic downtown, “probably the most advantageous site,” that has been the focus of “ongoing discussions.” Most recently, Amigo Construction, of Cambridge, that manufactures and installs custom cladding, said it was eyeing purchasing and developing it for multi-family housing.
Galler said the village needs to assess what land might be available just beyond its borders and weigh the long-term potential for annexing it in.
“I would like to identify 5 years, 10 years, 50 years down the road,” what might be possible, and “who we could talk with about that,” Galler said.
“The option that Cambridge doesn’t grow,” isn’t acceptable, she said. “To end the conversation with ‘there is nothing’ isn’t in the village’s best interest.”
Dean Lund, owner of the American Family Insurance Dean Lund Agency in Cambridge, said foresight is key. Lund brought to the meeting a historic parcel map showing Cambridge 50 years ago, and he shared a current map showing where growth has filled in over the past five decades.
The important takeaway, Lund said, is that growth now happening was envisioned 50 years ago, and growth 50 years from now needs to be planned for now.
Lund noted that in some cases, such as with The Vineyards at Cambridge neighborhood, the village first bought the land and later re-sold it to a developer.
‘For 50 years we’ve grown and it’s all full now,” Lund said. And if the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center goes through, then “we won’t be able to grow to the west,” he said.
The Economic Development Committee’s next meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St. in Cambridge. Topics are expected to include an ongoing discussion about erecting new welcome signs at village entrances and addressing dilapidated buildings through enforcement of current ordinances and the potential for more stringent updated rules.