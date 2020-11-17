The Lake Mills Town Board says it doesn't expect hold a referendum to fund its portion of a proposed Cambridge Fire and EMS station expansion.
At a Nov. 10 town meeting, board members said they prefer to simply adopt a resolution funding their portion of the $6.5 million project.
The town board expects to vote on that resolution in December.
Through a longtime agreement between five municipalities, annual costs for Cambridge area fire and EMS are divvied up based on equalized value. In 2020, 25 percent of the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission's annual budget was funded by the Village of Cambridge, 49 percent by the Town of Oakland, 20 percent by the Town of Christiana, 3.5 percent by the Town of Lake Mills and 2.5 percent by the Village of Rockdale.
Those percentages are also the portion of the proposed $6.5 million station expansion that each municipality would be responsible for. The Town of Lake Mills' cost for the station expansion would be about $227,000.
Town Board members additionally said they would prefer that funds for the expansion be borrowed by the fire and EMS commission, with payments added to the portion of the commission’s annual operating budget that each municipality is responsible for. Under the current mindset, each of the five municipalities would be individually responsible for borrowing their portion.
The Cambridge Village Board recently voted to hold a referendum in April 2021 and is considering adding a second question to funds its portion of the cost to operate the larger station.
The Town of Christiana is now also weighing holding an advisory referendum. The Oakland Town Board was scheduled to vote on Tuesday Nov. 17 on whether to bypass a referendum. And the Rockdale Village Board was scheduled for a vote on Monday Nov. 16, also on bypassing a referendum.
