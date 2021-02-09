The Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department is asking local residents to make sure fire hydrants near their properties are accessible, in case of an emergency.
Due to the amount of snow in the recent weeks, some of the fire hydrants in the Village of Cambridge have become partially covered and sometimes completely covered in snow.
Property owners are asked to clear all snow from hydrants on their street or in their area. There should be three feet cleared in all directions around the hydrant and all the way to the roadway.
If the fire department is in need of a hydrant that is covered in snow, firefighters must spend precious time and manpower clearing the snow instead of performing other critical tasks than must be accomplished upon arrival at a fire incident, Fire Chief Terry Johnson said in a release.
“A house fire can double in size as fast as every 30 seconds,” Johnson said. “If you are able, please find a way to help out your neighbors with their hydrants. Arrange a time with your neighbors to go out together and clear the hydrants in your neighborhood.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.