Deerfield

Deerfield votes to move ahead on new TIF District

The step was largely procedural, helping the board to move ahead with final plans

The Deerfield Village Board is moving ahead with creating a new tax incremental finance district, in order to replace an underperforming district in a similar area.

The village board voted on May 10 to officially create TIF District #7 on the south side of the village. The step was largely procedural, helping the board to move ahead with final plans.

The borders of the old and new TIF districts are proposed to essentially be the same, encompassing a strip mall containing the Pickle Tree restaurant and Brown’s Heating and Cooling and the site on Autumn Wood Parkway that Lakestone Properties of McFarland wants to develop as townhouse-style apartments.

The village board voted unanimously in March to pay financial consultant Ehlers, Inc., of Waukesha, to take needed legal and procedural steps to create its new TIF district #7. At the same time, the village will dissolve its TIF district #4, that was close to sunsetting and had never performed well financially.

Board member Tessa Dunnington asked whether the boundaries of the TIF district had been finalized at this point. Board member Scott Tebon replied that Ehlers would be presenting a final project plan to the board in the future.

The creation of the new TIF district will also require final approval from a joint review board with representatives from the village, Deerfield school district, Dane County and Madison College.

The new TIF district was eyed in part to help the development of a new multi-family neighborhood, which the village board also hired Ehlers to do a financial analysis of.

