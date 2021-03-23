Deerfield Lutheran kicks off fundraiser to save steeple

At noon and 6 p.m., like clockwork, the Deerfield Lutheran Church bells can be heard throughout the village of Deerfield.
After the hour strikes, electronically controlled music plays for 15-30 minutes.
In addition to that twice-daily offering, the 131-year-old bells are still manually rung via a pull cord for funerals and other occasions.
Deerfield Lutheran is hoping the broader community, beyond its congregation, appreciates the sound of the bells enough that it might help save them.
The 60-foot-high, ornate wooden bell tower, constructed in 1890, is in critical need of repair, at a tentative cost of up to $70,000, congregational leaders say.
Church Council President Jerry Brown and Jeff Halverson, a member of its property committee, said if the tower isn’t repaired soon it might be too late to save it. If it goes, so too do the bells.
“We’d love to save the bells not only for the church, but for the whole community. We don’t want to lose that,” Halverson said.
The steeple’s “in pretty bad shape,” Halverson continued. “Where the louvers are, that’s all rotten. We’re concerned about the timbers, the actual supports that come up through there.”
“We don’t know until we actually start taking it apart how bad it is,” Halverson said. For now, he said, “we can only see what we can see from the outside.”
Brown said replacing the bell tower would be extremely expensive, likely more than could be raised locally.
“We’re hoping, at this point, that it can be salvaged,” he said. But, he said, “the longer it goes the worse it’s going to get.”
Deerfield Lutheran has held a series of small fund raisers, and this week it launched a DLC Steeple Restoration campaign on GoFundMe, with a $70,000 goal.
The hope is to raise the funds quickly and for the work to be completed by fall, before the structure weathers another winter.
Brown and Halverson said the COVID-19 pandemic has made fundraising challenging, with the inability to host a festival or other large in-person community event.
Halverson said the steeple and bells are original to the building. The steeple is believed to have last been renovated in the 1970s.
In addition to the GoFundMe campaign, the church is accepting donation checks by mail, sent to Deerfield Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 45, Deerfield, WI 53531.
For more information contact the church office at dlchurchoffice@gmail.com or (608) 764-5566.
