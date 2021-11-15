Nov. 18-25 Cambridge-Deerfield Worship Calendar

COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING WORSHIP
Area churches are offering a joint Community Thanksgiving Service at Grace Lutheran Church in Cambridge on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m., to give thanks to God for the many blessings of community, congregations, and our lives.
Participating local clergy will include: Pastor Barbara Berg of London Moravian Church; Pastor Richard Dowling of Rockdale Lutheran Church; Pastor Jennifer Jelinlek of Grace Lutheran Church; Pastor Holly Slater of St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church; and Pastor Jen Wilson of Willerup United Methodist Church.
The worship service will be followed by a pie social.
For those not able to join in-person, the service will be broadcast live on Charter Channel 987 and live-streamed on Facebook.
CAMBRIDGE
EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN
454 E. Church Rd.
Cambridge
(608) 423-3017
Sunday
9 a.m. Worship
9:40 a.m. Sunday School
7 p.m. Community Thanksgiving Worship at Grace Lutheran
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA
501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
“Gathering in grace,
growing in faith,
serving in love.”
Communion every Sunday
Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor
(608) 423-3135
Sunday
9 a.m. Worship, also on Facebook Live and Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)
10 a.m. Sunday School
7 p.m. Community Thanksgiving Worship at Grace
Monday
9:30 a.m. Quilters
7 p.m. Animate Faith adult class at Grace and on Zoom
OAKLAND-CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN
313 E. Main St.,
Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott
Marrese-Wheeler
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours:
Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Thursday
7:30 p.m. AA
Sunday
10 a.m. Hybrid Worship
Thursday
Office closed for Thanksgiving holiday
7:30 p.m. AA
ST. JAMES LUTHERANWisconsin Synod
415 E. North St.
Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
Sunday
10:15 a.m. Worship
Tuesday
10:45 a.m. Bible study
11:45 a.m. Choir rehearsal
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC
(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St.
Cambridge
Fr. David Timmerman
Tuesday-Friday
8:30 a.m. Mass
Saturday
4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation
5 p.m. Mass
Sunday
8:30 a.m. Mass
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST
414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
Jen Wilson, Pastor
Sunday
10 a.m. Worship, both onsite and online
7 p.m. Community Thanksgiving Worship at Grace Lutheran
DEERFIELD
DEERFIELD LUTHERAN
206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
Sarah Key, Vicar
Sunday
9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN
3494 Oak Park Rd.
Deerfield
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
Sunday
9 a.m. Worship
10 a.m. Sunday School
7 p.m. Community Thanksgiving Worship at Grace
Wednesday
NO Confirmation
IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
138 County Road BB
Marshall/Deerfield,
WI 53559
(920) 723-1623
Paul Scharrer, Pastor
Friday3 p.m. Thanksgiving song service at Reena Senior Living
Saturday5 p.m. Drive-by community pizza meal at DCC
Sunday
9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion
9:30 a.m. Sunday School
10:15 a.m. Bible study
Wednesday
6:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve and Pie Social
ROCKDALE
ROCKDALE LUTHERAN
107 Water St., Rockdale
(608) 423-3949
Richard Dowling, Pastor
Sunday
9 a.m. Worship
7 p.m. Community Thanksgiving Worship at Grace Lutheran
UTICA
BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2095 Highway W, Stoughton
Paul Oatsvall, Pastor
(608) 873-7077