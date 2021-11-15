You have permission to edit this article.
Worship

Nov. 18-25 Cambridge-Deerfield Worship Calendar

COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING WORSHIP

Area churches are offering a joint Community Thanksgiving Service at Grace Lutheran Church in Cambridge on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m., to give thanks to God for the many blessings of community, congregations, and our lives.

Participating local clergy will include: Pastor Barbara Berg of London Moravian Church; Pastor Richard Dowling of Rockdale Lutheran Church; Pastor Jennifer Jelinlek of Grace Lutheran Church; Pastor Holly Slater of St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church; and Pastor Jen Wilson of Willerup United Methodist Church.

The worship service will be followed by a pie social.

For those not able to join in-person, the service will be broadcast live on Charter Channel 987 and live-streamed on Facebook.

CAMBRIDGE

EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd.

Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship

9:40 a.m. Sunday School

7 p.m. Community Thanksgiving Worship at Grace Lutheran

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA

501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

“Gathering in grace,

growing in faith,

serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship, also on Facebook Live and Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)

10 a.m. Sunday School

7 p.m. Community Thanksgiving Worship at Grace

Monday

9:30 a.m. Quilters

7 p.m. Animate Faith adult class at Grace and on Zoom

OAKLAND-CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St.,

Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott

Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours:

Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Thursday

7:30 p.m. AA

Sunday

10 a.m. Hybrid Worship

Thursday

Office closed for Thanksgiving holiday

7:30 p.m. AA

ST. JAMES LUTHERANWisconsin Synod

415 E. North St.

Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

Sunday

10:15 a.m. Worship

Tuesday

10:45 a.m. Bible study

11:45 a.m. Choir rehearsal

ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St.

Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Fr. David Timmerman

Tuesday-Friday

8:30 a.m. Mass

Saturday

4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation

5 p.m. Mass

Sunday

8:30 a.m. Mass

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Jen Wilson, Pastor

Sunday

10 a.m. Worship, both onsite and online

7 p.m. Community Thanksgiving Worship at Grace Lutheran

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

Sarah Key, Vicar

www.deerfieldlutheran.org

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd.

Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship

10 a.m. Sunday School

7 p.m. Community Thanksgiving Worship at Grace

Wednesday

NO Confirmation

IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield,

WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

Friday3 p.m. Thanksgiving song service at Reena Senior Living

Saturday5 p.m. Drive-by community pizza meal at DCC

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion

9:30 a.m. Sunday School

10:15 a.m. Bible study

Wednesday

6:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve and Pie Social

ROCKDALE

ROCKDALE LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship

7 p.m. Community Thanksgiving Worship at Grace Lutheran

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077

