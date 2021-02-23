Local primary votes align with statewide results

Local voters’ choices in the Feb. 16 state superintendent Republican and Democratic primaries mirrored results across Wisconsin.
The two winners in the 7-way statewide contest, Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr, advanced to the April 6 general election. Statewide, Underly took 27.3 percent of the vote and Kerr 26.5 percent.
Locally, in an area that includes the towns of Christiana, Oakland, Lake Mills and Deerfield and villages of Cambridge, Deerfield and Rockdale, Underly took 33.4 percent of the vote and Kerr took 23.3 percent. In all, 972 local votes were cast in the state superintendent primaries.
State Senate District 13
Local turnout in the primary for District 13 of the Wisconsin State Senate, meanwhile, tilted slightly toward Democrats.
About 56 percent of voters who cast a ballot in a local area that includes the towns of Christiana, Lake Mills and Deerfield and villages of Cambridge, Deerfield and Rockdale, opted for Democrat Melissa Winker. And about 44 percent of local voters chose a candidate in the Republican primary. In all, 796 local votes were cast in the District 13 primaries
Winker was uncontested in the Democratic primary to replace former state Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, who was elected to the U.S. Congress in 2020. Locally, she received a total of 446 votes.
In the Republican primary for State Senate District 13, John Jagler advanced to the April 6 general election with 57 percent of the districtwide vote. Republican candidates Don Pridemore and Todd Menzel did not advance after respectively capturing 31.6 and 11.4 percent of votes districtwide.
In the local area that includes the towns of Christiana, Lake Mills and Deerfield and villages of Cambridge, Deerfield and Rockdale, the Republican primary results mirrored balloting districtwide. Locally, Jagler received 184 votes (52.5 percent), Pridemore received 98 votes (28 percent) and Menzel received 68 votes (19.4 percent).
In all, 350 votes were cast locally in the Republican primary for State Senate District 13.
