Cambridge school office summer hours

Cambridge summer office hours
Cambridge school office hours are moving to a summer schedule.
The Cambridge Elementary School office is open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 21-July 2; and weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Aug. 16.
The Nikolay Middle School office is open weekdays in June from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed in July; and weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in August.
The Cambridge High School office is open Monday through Thursday in June from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed in July; and open weekdays in August from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
And the Cambridge School District Office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on Fridays, through mid-August.
Deerfield High School blood drive
The Red Cross recently collected 42 units of blood in a blood drive at Deerfield High School organized by student council members. The next blood drive at DHS is Aug. 11. More information: (608) 764-5431 or www.redcross.org/give-blood.html