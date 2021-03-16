March 18 School News

REGIONAL
Public School Open Enrollment
Families can apply to enroll children in any public school in Wisconsin for the 2021-22 school year, through the Wisconsin Public School Open Enrollment program. The open enrollment period begins Feb. 1, and ends on April 30 at 4 p.m. Parents must submit an online application to the Department of Public Instruction. Admission isn’t guaranteed. Parents can apply for up to three districts. More information: (888) 245-2732 or openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.
March 31: Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is asking students to apply to join the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council for the 2021-22 school year. The council works to highlight agricultural careers, share state tools for Wisconsin farmers, teach about agricultural policy development and give networking opportunities. To apply, students should submit an application, video and letter of recommendation. The deadline to apply is March 31. More information: AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.
DEERFIELD
5K registration
Deerfield Elementary School will hold 5K registration in March. Families with students currently enrolled in 4K, who are moving to 5K, will have registration information sent home with them. Families new to the district should call the DES office. 5K registration night is scheduled for Thursday March 18, with 5:30 p.m. or 6:15 p.m. time slots. More information: (608) 764-5442.
Girls Who Code summer program
Registration is now open for a free two-week virtual summer program run by Girls Who Code, a nonprofit introducing underrepresented groups to the computer science field. The two-week session is happening virtually in June, July and August. Deerfield High School students in grades 9, 10 and 11 who identify as women, nonbinary or gender nonconforming can register. More information: https://girlswhocodesm.smapply.io
LOCAL SCHOLARSHIPS
Dairy Promotion Committee
The Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee is offering scholarships to students in Dane County pursuing education in an agricultural-related field. The deadline to apply is April 16. Recipients will be chosen based on their involvement in ag-related activities, academic achievement and career goals. For more information, and to apply, visit www.danecountydairy.com/scholarships.
John Lyle Memorial Trust Fund
Dane County Extension awards grants annually to high school graduates and college students, funded from the John Lyle Memorial Trust Fund. The fund has awarded over $63,000 in scholarships in the last decade. Applications for this year’s award are due May 1 at 4:30 p.m. The scholarships reward students interested in agriculture or a related field, have a strong sense of service, maintain high grades and participate in 4-H or FFA. To apply, visit https://dane.extension.wisc.edu/. More information: Extension@countyofdane.com.
