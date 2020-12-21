VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGEVillage Board

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELDVillage Board

Monday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALEVillage Board

Monday, Jan. 18, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center

TOWN OF DEERFIELDTown Board

Monday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF CHRISTIANATown Board

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m., teleconference

TOWN OF OAKLANDTown Board

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF LAKE MILLS

Town Board

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Town Hall

Deerfield School District

Committee of the Whole

Monday, Jan. 4, 5 p.m., Deerfield High School commons.

