Rockdale is rarely quite, contrary to recent reports.
Amidst the calm and general quietude flows Koshkonong Creek, chattering and whispering on its way to the big lake south of here. Most of the action takes place downstream from the footbridge in CamRock Mill Park at the center of the village.
The footbridge marks the place where the dam once held back the flow of “the crik.” The quiet ‘hush’ of water falling over the dam went on all day, all night, all year. It told — to those who would listen — of the water’s sedate journey from Sun Prairie and its merry trip through Lake Ripley.
The calming sound of the waterfall wafted a couple blocks away, easily heard through open windows on summer nights, when its hypnotic hum lulled children to sleep. And it drew kids there in all seasons to fish, to contemplate, and to test the limits of physics in various ways.
One such test was a walk across the dam, usually in summer when the crik was warm. Algae made for slippery stepping on both the face and the backslope of the concrete cap. The face was too steep for safe footing, with the backslope not much better. But the trip was worth the risk, with one foot on each side, stepping very carefully, never really sure of the end result.
The first trip was scary, and the second and third about the same. So, like good Norwegians should, the kids just had to do it: get scared, sit down on the other side, and think about doing it again.
One day, to add to the terror of two girls braving their initiation, one of the boys swimming below the dam hid under the falls to scare the girls. There between the dam wall and the falls was quiet water with a ledge to stand on. Above, on the lip of the dam, erosion had exposed a steel re-bar.
As the girls gingerly picked their way across and reached midway, he grabbed the re-bar, did a pull-up through the waterfall, and yelled loudly. The girls screamed, teetered on precarious balance, muttered a few mild oaths, and somehow made their way across. All in a good day’s fun.
Until the dam went out in 2000, still waters upstream in the millpond offered abundant wildlife habitat. Rapids downstream encouraged fish to rest in the slough below the mill and in eddies by the bridge abutments. Since then, upstream habitat is reduced to a few tiny, spring-fed ponds for geese to nest and over-winter and beavers to go about their business. Downstream lie all rapids with small eddies below rock piles set up for that purpose, where insects, fish, and crayfish dwell.
But the footbridge still offers a quiet place for walkers to ponder the calm flow upstream and listen to the rapids downstream, speaking to those who would listen.