July 15 Community Briefs

Lake Ripley Management District seeking volunteers
The Lake Ripley Management District is in need of volunteers to help deal with invasive species. For more information contact Lianna Spencer at ripley@oaklandtown.com or call (608) 445-4536.
Memory screenings
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is offering memory screens this year at sites across the county.
A memory screen is a tool to help determine if there are cognitive changes occurring. This screen is not a diagnostic tool, but rather a conversation starter.
If you need to get a baseline or determine if what you are experiencing is normal, stop by one of the sites below or contact the ADRC’s dementia care specialist at (920) 675-4035 or by email at heatherj@jeffersoncountywi.com
- July 27 at the Watertown Senior Center. Call 920-675-4035 to register.
- August 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Public Library
- September 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson.
- October 14 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Public Library
- November 30 from 9 a.m. to 3pm at the Watertown Senior Center
- December 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waterloo Public Library
If you need an interpreter, please let the ADRC know upon registration. Needing a memory screen sooner or during a private time? Call the ADRC (920) 675-4035 and they would be glad to schedule that.
P.O. Box maintenanceThe U.S. Postal Service is asking homeowners to inspect and repair their mailboxes.
Repairing suburban and rural mailboxes improves the appearance of a community and makes delivering and receiving mail safer for carriers and customers.
The Postal Service makes this annual request because of the wear and tear that occurs to mailboxes every year.
Some of the typical activities homeowners may need to do include:
Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door.
Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel.
Remounting a loosened mailbox post.
Replacing or adding house numbers.
If a homeowner plans to install a new mailbox or replace a worn one, he or she must use only Postal Service–approved traditional, contemporary or locking full/limited service mailboxes.
For more information contact your local Post Office directly.