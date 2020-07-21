Maintaining a strong rural voice on the Dane County Board of Supervisors and ensuring that our residents in the Cambridge and Deerfield areas are well-represented, is important.
There are many county-wide issues that come before the county board, as well as things that especially affect us out here, such as agriculture, regional water quality, emergency service consolidation and rural broadband access.
For many years, former Supervisor Bob Salov championed the 37th District, which includes Cambridge, Deerfield and Rockdale, the towns of Albion, Christiana, Deerfield, Dunkirk and Rutland, and part of Edgerton. His successor, Kate McGinnity, elected in April, has vowed to continue that and has so far done a good job.
Now, the county board’s Executive Committee is talking about possibly redrawing district lines based on 2020 census data. That data is expected to be available in the spring.
The question of redrawing district lines typically comes up once a decade, based on the census.
Based on its overall population, per state statutes, Dane County could have up to 47 districts. Currently, there are 37 districts, with each supervisor representing about 14,500 residents.
The county board is now seeking citizen input on how many districts it should have.
To respond to a related survey, go to: https://polco.us/n/res/vote/dane-county-wi/public-survey-on-dane-county.
There are a few ways the board could go. It could add more districts. It could stick with the same number of districts and supervisors could each be asked to represent more people. Or, based on population growth revealed by the census, the board could add more districts and supervisors could still end up representing more people.
Dane County is now the fastest growing county in Wisconsin, a recent county release notes. And recent growth almost certainly will be shown in the new census data to be concentrated in urban and suburban parts of the county.
We’re naturally concerned about the potential for additional districts to be concentrated in urban and rural areas. On one level it feels completely fair that areas of the county with higher population densities deserve increased representation. But redrawing county board lines based on that also carries the potential to diminish the voices of those living in outlying areas, by further concentrating representation away from us.
That the Cambridge and Deerfield areas are in District 37 — the last district on the county’s current list — is a reminder of how rural we are.
We’ll be watching the redistricting process carefully and will count on McGinnity and other supervisors from rural areas to speak up to ensure the continued fair representation of their constituents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.