State Highway 73 resurfacing starting Monday between Deerfield and Marshall

Work is scheduled to start on Monday, March 22 to resurface State Highway 73 between Deerfield and Marshall. The work will extend from North Street in Deerfield to School Street in Marshall. The project also includes guardrail replacement, curb ramp upgrades, removal of a cattle pass culvert, and updated pavement markings.
Highway 73 will remain open to traffic with flagging. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert for crews and equipment.
Weekly updates will be provided at https://projects.511wi.gov/wis73-deerfield
The $2.6 million project is scheduled for completion in late May, weather-permitting. The prime contractor is Rock Road Companies, Inc. of Janesville.
This is the start of several years of work along State Highway 73. The stretch through the village of Deerfield is scheduled to be reconstructed in 2023 and the Interstate-94/Highway 73 interchange is scheduled to be replaced in 2024.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.