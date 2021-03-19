You are the owner of this article.
Deerfield

State Highway 73 resurfacing starting Monday between Deerfield and Marshall

Highway 73 will remain open to traffic with flagging. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert for crews and equipment

Highway 73 resurfacing to begin
Cars drive on State Highway 73, near North Street, in Deerfield on March 9. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation project to resurface an 8-mile stretch of Highway 73 from North Street in Deerfield to School Street in Marshall begins in late March and is expected to be completed by late May. That will be followed in 2023 by the reconstruction of a 1.7-mile stretch of Highway 73 (Deerfield’s Main Street), from North Street southward to Shaul Lane. And the Interstate-94/State Highway 73 interchange is set to be replaced in 2024.

Work is scheduled to start on Monday, March 22 to resurface State Highway 73 between Deerfield and Marshall. The work will extend from North Street in Deerfield to School Street in Marshall. The project also includes guardrail replacement, curb ramp upgrades, removal of a cattle pass culvert, and updated pavement markings.

Highway 73 will remain open to traffic with flagging. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert for crews and equipment.

Weekly updates will be provided at https://projects.511wi.gov/wis73-deerfield

The $2.6 million project is scheduled for completion in late May, weather-permitting. The prime contractor is Rock Road Companies, Inc. of Janesville.

This is the start of several years of work along State Highway 73. The stretch through the village of Deerfield is scheduled to be reconstructed in 2023 and the Interstate-94/Highway 73 interchange is scheduled to be replaced in 2024.

