Cambridge’s Jack Nikolay and Trey Colts were recognized for their play on the basketball court this winter as both were named to the 2020-21 Capitol South All-Conference Team.
Nikolay, a 5-foot-10 senior guard, averaged 19.7 points per game to lead the Blue Jays. He also had team-highs in 3-pointers (53), free throw percentage (.849), rebounds (114) and steals (30), while becoming only the fifth player in school history to score 40 points in a single game.
A first-team selection as a junior, Nikolay finished his varsity career with 877 points, 255 rebounds and 111 assists.
Colts, a 5-9 junior guard, was named honorable mention after averaging 11.9 ppg while adding 39 rebounds, 36 assists and 21 steals
Marshall junior Craig Ward was named the Capitol South Player of the Year.
2020-21 CAPITOL SOUTH CONF.
BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
First Team
Craig Ward Marshall 6-1 **Jr.
Darin Walter New Glarus 6-7 Jr.
De’Shawn Barsness Wis. Heights 6-1 Sr.
Trevor Syse Belleville 6-1 Jr.
Reid Truschinski Marshall 6-5 Jr.
Mason Martinson New Glarus 6-4 Sr.
**unanimous
Second Team
Jack Nikolay Cambridge 5-10 Sr.
Carson Syse Belleville 6-1 Jr.
Devin Brabender Wis. Heights 6-5 Jr.
Nathan Streiff New Glarus 6-2 Sr.
Eugene Wolff Waterloo 6-0 Jr.
Honorable Mention
Cole Denniston Marshall 5-10 Jr.
Andrew Ace Belleville 6-0 So.
Trey Colts Cambridge 5-9 Sr.
CAPITOL SOUTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Craig Ward — Marshall
