Cambridge, Deerfield library hours expanded

Both the Cambridge Community Library and Deerfield Public Library are now open more hours.

Cambridge Community Library

Starting Monday, April 5, the library will expand both its drive-through and inside service hours.

The library, 101 Spring Water Alley, can be reached at (608) 423-3900.

The new hours are:

  • Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thursday: 1-7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for drive-through only.

Deerfield Public Library

Recently, the library adjusted its curbside pick-up hours. The library is closed to the public, but offers no-contact pick-ups at set hours at 12 W. Nelson Street. Pickups must be scheduled by calling (608) 764-8102.

The new hours are:

  • Monday: 12-7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
