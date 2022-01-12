Jan. 13 - Jan. 20 Cambridge High School Meals Jan 12, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thurs., Jan. 13Beef tacos, refried beans, Colby cheese omelet, sausage patty, buttermilk pancakes, veggies, baked apples, strawberriesFri., Jan. 14Homemade chili, Fritos corn chips, Colby cheese omelet, sausage patty, buttermilk pancakes, veggies, baked apples, fruitsMon., Jan. 17No schoolTues., Jan. 18Toasted nacho cheese sandwich, sub station, tomato soup, veggies, baked applesWed., Jan. 19Chicken and waffles, sub station, veggies, blueberriesThurs., Jan. 20Bratwurst on a bun, sub station, veggies, applesauce Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now DOT says roundabout likely the best option at U.S. Highway 12-18 and Oak Park Road Family brings back historic Covington Manor bed and breakfast Amigo Construction in Cambridge hosts visit from Gov. Evers Cambridge library will show Koshkonong Solar hearings live New Deerfield Village Hall will be focus of January community meeting Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!