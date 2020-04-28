Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.