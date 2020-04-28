The Deerfield Community Center’s Food Pantry continues to adapt to COVID-19 and related public health orders and economic disruption. DCC Program Manager Julie Schwenn answered some questions posed by the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, about how the pantry is currently operating.
Q: Who can currently use DCC’s pantry and what are the hours that the pantry is open? Do you need an appointment?
A: The Deerfield Food Pantry serves Deerfield residents in need. At this time, to avoid large crowds, we are serving clients by appointment only. You can call 764-5935, ext. 2, on Tuesdays between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to schedule an appointment for Wednesday pick-up. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been instructed by our food pantry partners that income guidelines do not apply.
Q: If you are in an emergency food situation and it’s not pantry day can you call DCC and get food?
A: Families in need may call 764-5935, ext. 2, at any time to get help with food or be referred to appropriate resources.
Q: What steps is DCC taking to make using and volunteering at the pantry safe?
A: At this time, we have moved away from our Choice Pantry model, in which clients are able to shop for themselves. We have been instructed by our food partners and the Department of Public Health to limit in-person contact with clients. For this reason, clients currently receive pre-packed boxes of foods including meats, shelf-stable items and cooler items. Clients remain in their cars and we put their items in their trunk. We are also limiting the number of households coming at each pick-up time. While being a Choice Pantry is something we have always been very proud of, we need to put the health of our volunteers and clients first. We look forward to the days of allowing our clients to shop through our aisles again. In the meantime, we are taking the COVID-19 situation very seriously and ensuring that health and safety are a priority.
Q: With DCC shut to the public, how can you donate?
A: At this time, we have been instructed not to receive food drive items. Please save those for when we can safely handle donations again. Monetary donations are accepted by mail, on our GoFundMe page — gf.me/u/xw5sm9 — or by dropping your donation off in our white drop box on the east side (near the pharmacy) of our building.
Q: What kind of user demand are you seeing?
A: At this time, our food pantry demand has remained steady. We expect to see a spike as stimulus checks run out and families start to feel more of a sting from being laid off or having wages decreased. That’s exactly who we are here for — families that have fallen on hard times and need a little extra help to make their money stretch further. We hope our community members feel comfortable reaching out for our help, knowing our clients’ privacy is something we emphasize at our pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.