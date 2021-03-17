Write-in creates race for Christiana town board

A town of Christiana resident concerned that “we might not be adequately represented,” has registered as a write-in against incumbent supervisor Jim Lowrey.
The April 6 race between Lowrey and Jeremy Knudson is for the town board’s seat #1.
Seat #2 is also open; incumbent Jeff Notstad is running unopposed.
Mark Cook is also running unopposed for town chair. Incumbent town chair Maureen Lien is not seeking re-election.
Knudson
Knudson has lived in Christiana for 15 years. He and his wife have 5 children, ages 10 to 23, who have attended Cambridge schools. He works as a plumber and landlord for rental properties throughout south-central Wisconsin.
He has no prior appointed or elected local government experience.
Knudson, who lives on County Highway B, has joined other property owners along the highway in speaking out against a proposed quarry in the Utica area.
He said after attending several meetings about the quarry he concluded that “our town didn’t seem like they valued citizen opinion.”
Knudson said he’s concerned that the town plan commission and town board may not have asked enough questions about the quarry before backing the issuance of a Dane County conditional use permit for it. That permit must still be approved by the county’s Zoning & Land Regulation Committee.
“I do like to ask questions. I will do my research and know what I am talking about,” Knudson said. “We have a lot of different issues of importance coming up in the town. A lot of different people need to be listened to and asked their positions, and I don’t feel like that is adequately occurring.”
Knudson said he has no business interests in Christiana, nor any other conflicts of interest.
“All I want out of Christiana is to raise my family here, in a safe and healthy environment, and I have those interests in mind for other residents of the township,” he said.
Lowrey
Lowrey grew up in the Deerfield area and has lived in the town of Christiana for 15 years. He served three previous consecutive terms on the town board, took a 2-year break and then was elected again in 2019.
Lowrey is a real estate agent whose main office is in Cottage Grove.
He said he enjoys “being involved in the town and being on the town board is a good way to stay involved and to stay on top of current events.”
The town board has been busy recently responding to a variety of development proposals, including a utility-scale solar farm, an auto salvage and recycling center and the gravel quarry near Utica.
He said each proposal needs to be looked at independently, “you can’t wrap them all into one,” he said.
He said the quarry is important, as it would produce gravel for road projects and farm use.
He called the solar farm a “huge” initiative and said town officials, in regard to it, “have to make decisions based on knowledge, not emotion.”
And he said the auto salvage and recycling center is “a good fit in my opinion” for its proposed site along U.S. Highway 12-18. This is the only area in the town that industrial development is allowed, he said.
In general, Lowrey said he believes “my knowledge and reasoning is valuable to the township.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.