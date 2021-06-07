June 10 Community Briefs

Cambridge Library Board vacancy
The Cambridge Community Library is seeking an interested individual to fill an open position on the Library Board of Trustees. This position is open to anyone living in the greater area of the community of Cambridge. The trustee position includes one monthly board meeting (usually the second Wednesday of the month), some committee work, and a willingness to serve his/her community through commitment to and enthusiasm for the community’s public library.
Serving on a public library board is similar to serving, as one might, in any other business, civic, or cultural board undertaking. As a trustee, you would work with four other board members, along with the Director, in administrating the community library. The Cambridge Community Library is a consortium member along with approx. 55 other public libraries in the South Central Library System, uses a centralized on-line catalog system referred to as Linkcat.
Anyone with questions about this position may visit the library, e-mail me at dir@cambridgelib.org or call the library (423-3900) and ask for Joan. Anyone interested in serving in this capacity please submit a letter of interest to dir@cambridgelib.org or mail it to Cambridge Community Library, P.O. Box 490.