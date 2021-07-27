Deerfield Village Board considers library expansion scenarios, costs

A Milwaukee consultant has offered three scenarios for expanding the Deerfield Public Library on West Nelson Street, at a cost of $2 to $3.3 million.
The Deerfield Village Board didn’t take action after hearing the presentation from Norman Barrientos, of Barrientos Design & Consulting, on July 26.
But some board members did question whether the cost, which is significantly higher than early estimates, is feasible as the village at the same time makes plans to construct a new village hall on West Nelson Street.
In 2018, the Deerfield Library Board estimated it would cost $750,000 to expand the library on its existing site with an additional 1,800 square feet.
The current library is about 4,000 square feet.
The village is current taking proposals from architects to build a new village hall across from the library on West Nelson Street, adjacent to Deerfield Fireman’s Park, at an estimated cost of up to $2 million. Proposals are due back to the village in August, with the hope of choosing a firm in early fall, completing design work by the end of 2021, beginning construction in the summer of 2022 and moving in by early 2023.
Library options
Based on a plan developed in consultation with Vogel Bros. Building Co. of Madison, the least costly, $2 million option presented by Barrientos would involve minor renovations of the existing 4,000-square-foot library building and a 3,000-square foot addition on its north side.
A second, $3 million option would be “pretty much a complete gut,” Barrientos said, preserving the existing building frame with a 3,900-square-foot addition.
A third, $3.3 million option would tear down the existing library, built in the 1990s, and construct a brand new 7,900-square-foot library on the same site. Barrientos said this option was included because the cost was not much more than the $3 million, mid-cost-range renovation and addition.
“You could, for another $300,000, just build it all over,” Barrientos said.
Space needs study
Barrientos Design & Consulting was hired by the village in May 2020 to conduct a space needs study and to develop a schematic design for an expanded library. In January 2021, it was given the go-ahead to proceed with additional design work.
“This is a very wonderful point in the library’s future to reimagine, recreate the library services,” with a building that “that is more expansive, more engaging and interactive, more broad in scope and just physically has more space to do the things that already are being demanded of it,” Barrientos said.
Barrientos said the scenarios all correlate with a finding in the space needs study, completed in September 2020, that the library needs to grow to about 6,800 total square feet of staff, programming, collection, storage and other space to meet the community’s needs.
Amenities
Potential amenities include a 1,200-square-foot large programming room, about three times the size of an existing 400-square-foot programming room. There could also be study rooms, a centrally located circulation and staff work area, a new bank of south-facing windows overlooking Fireman’s Park, new young adult and children’s areas, new seating interspersed among expanded stacks and an outdoor patio.
Barrientos and Library Director Leah Fritsche said the proposed cost per square foot is in line with other recent library expansion projects in the Dane County area. Belleville, Fritsche noted, recently completed a library expansion for about $6 million.
Village Board members questioned, however, how the village is going to pay for an up-to $3.3 million library project, when planning is also already underway for an up-to $2 million new village hall.
Village Board member Gary Weiczorek particularly questioned razing the existing library.
“You’re going to knock down the newest village building we have and build a new one, and yet we’re working out of an 1800s village hall?” Weiczorek said. “To have a project come in that is possibly even more than we project for the village hall to cost…I don’t know how we can afford it.”
“Right now, to be perfectly honest with you, I think the greatest need for the village is the village hall,” Wieczorek continued. “We all want things but what’s the need?”
Village Board member Tessa Dunnington said, in response, that she believes there’s more need currently for an expanded library than for a new village hall.
Wieczorek also questioned, seeing the latest library expansion figures, whether $2 million for a new village hall is unrealistically low.
“$2 million is not going to build us a village hall,” Wieczorek predicted.
And Village Board member Dave Wilkinson said the amount of open space in the proposed larger library seems too expansive.
“That looks like a lot of wasted space there, a lot of carpeting,” Wilkinson said.
Fritsche responded that the proposed expansion was originally spurred by community members asking for more programming space, especially for children’s events. She said library usage has soared in recent years, noting that 25 new library cards were taken out just in the month of June.
“There is a need for the building to be used and we don’t have enough space,” Fritsche said. “We don’t have enough space for our materials, we don’t have enough space for our programs. We don’t have meeting spaces that work well for anybody.”
Wieczorek also questioned whether other municipalities would be approached to contribute to the cost of the library expansion.
“Why does the village have to have the whole burden?” Wieczorek questioned.
Fritsche responded that the town of Deerfield, town of Cottage Grove and village of Cottage Grove would be approached. The village of Cottage Grove doesn’t have a library and many of its residents regularly come to Deerfield to use the library, Fritsche said.
“I have statistics for how many of those residents use us,” Fritsche said. “We do have those numbers and we do plan on going and asking them to contribute to this project.”
Fritcshe said the Friends of the Deerfield Public Library have about $150,000 set aside from fundraising for the expansion project, and she said grants are available from groups like the Madison Community Foundation.
Fritsche said the Library Board doesn’t believe more staff would need to be hired for an expanded library. But she acknowledged other operating costs would go up.
“Utilities would obviously, definitely be more,” Fritsche said. But she said the Library Board is considering green options such as solar to help rein that in.