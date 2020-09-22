Deerfield is about to get a bright dose of color.
Deerfield Elementary School art teacher Tammi Henke said that her theme this year is “art is a rainbow full of colors.”
All students at Deerfield Elementary School in the next few weeks will be designing their own rainbows.
Henke is asking her students, and Deerfield residents, to post their rainbows in their windows to share with their neighbors.
Students will start their creations Sept. 25, and continue through October.
Henke has already embraced the theme in her room, with a mural of a rainbow hanging in the window of her classroom.
Henke said she hopes the project brightens the spirits of both students and their families.
“We could all use a bit of a pick me up right now, and also have a way to show even though we are kind of apart, we can also still be together,” Henke said.
