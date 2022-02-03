Deerfield High School marks Career and Technical Education month

High school is an important time in a student’s life. It’s when they develop close relationships with friends, gain independence and plan for the future.
While planning for a future career can be stressful and confusing, there’s an option many students may not be aware of: youth apprenticeships.
February is Career and Technical Education month, and Stacy Gloede, Deerfield High School’s School to Career Coordinator, focuses on training that is designed to help students more easily transition into a technical career.
The Association for Career and Technical Education is a national organization that prepares youth for high-wage, high-skill and high-demand careers. It works to make careers available for students to explore, ranging from architecture and construction, to hospitality and tourism, law and public safety and human services.
Deerfield High School has partnered with Dane County School Consortium for the past several years to give students in the 16-member district a chance to connect classroom education to career preparation as part of CTE.
Gloede manages the Youth Apprenticeship Program at Deerfield High School. She helps students build connections with the employers they are working for and helps them secure jobs after high school.
Companies have a lot of openings and typically pay well. Potential employers want to “shine a light on those careers, let [students] know it’s an option to explore,” Gloede said.
Many times, students are asked what college they want to go to instead of what career they want to get into, Gloede continued. Youth apprenticeships can give students “a shorter path [to a career] with experience,” she said.
There are three Deerfield students in the Youth Apprenticeship program this year, a typical number at DHS.
Carter Meske is a senior working as a diesel mechanic at BCP Transportation in Deerfield. Vincent Mancheski is a senior working at Nickle’s Electric in Madison as an electrician. And Tristan Furseth is a senior who works at High Tech Heating and A/C in Cottage Grove in HVAC installation.
Meske works in the auto body shop, assisting in repairs of trucks and trailers. He said the job has given him a chance to make new friends who have helped him grow as a worker by accepting criticism and life advice.
Mancheski said he works on preparing material at Nickle’s Electric to be sent out to a jobsite and installed. He also said he’s built a lot of skills like time management, taking on responsibility and developing a work ethic.
“[Youth apprenticeships] are a great way to get exposed to the workforce without much pressure,” Mancheski said. “But you always have people around to help with anything you are unsure about.”
Furseth installs HVAC systems in buildings as an apprentice with High Tech Heating and A/C and said he’s enjoyed developing his skill in the trade.
The youth apprenticeship employers also give feedback on the student they mentor.
Troy Coffey of Nickle’s Electric said he believes being an employer for the apprenticeship program has a lot of benefits.
The students’ work in the shop to prepare materials for the jobsite makes “installation at the jobsite more efficient and makes for a cleaner and safer jobsite,” Coffey said.
Bringing a youth apprentice into the company also means it could have less turnover of new full-time employees.
Without students learning the skills needed for electrician work, their “business could not exist,” Coffey said. “Being involved with programs such as the youth apprenticeship is one way for us to secure future quality employees.”
Throughout the years, Gloede has seen the benefits for students.
The program “helps students find value in their school experience,” Gloede said. “They learn self-confidence and get a step up on their future.”
The youth apprenticeship program at DHS is open to any student in their junior or senior year.
Gloede said she would also like to thank the employers for giving the students the opportunity.
For more information about the program, contact Gloede at (609) 764-5431 ext. 1106 or gloedes@deerfield.k12.wi.us. If businesses are interested in becoming a sponsor, they can reach out to Gloede or Dane County School Consortium Director Josh Fassl at www.dcsc.org.