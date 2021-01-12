The candidates on the ballot running for Deerfield Village Board in the April election have been finalized, after the deadline to file candidacy papers was extended.
The village extended the deadline to file from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8.
The Deerfield Village Board has four seats up for election this spring, currently held by Scott Tebon, Don Kositzke and Kevin Philpot. Village President Greg Frutiger is also up for reelection, and he is running again, unopposed.
Tebon, Kositzke and Philpot are not running for reelection. Two non-incumbents, Michael Gullickson and Tessa Dunnington will run for the open seats.
All local races have now been set for the April 6 election.
Cambridge Village Board
Three seats are up on the Cambridge Village Board, currently held by incumbents Kathy Cunningham, Kris Breunig and Ted Kumbier. Cunningham is not running again. Breunig and Kumbier are running again, as is challenger Timothy Charles “Chuck” Franklin. Incumbent Village President Mark McNally is running again, unopposed. All of the seats are two-year terms.
Deerfield School Board
Three seats are open on the Deerfield School Board, with four candidates running. Current board president Jim Haak and board member Nathan Brown are not running again. On the ballot are incumbent Sandy Fischer and challengers Katie Michel, Michael Gullickson and Sarah Hart. All the seats are three-year terms.
Cambridge School Board
Two seats on the Cambridge School Board are up for reelection. Jim Womble and Sean Marren currently hold those. Marren is not running again. Womble is on the ballot, as is challenger Jay Fisher. Both seats are three-year terms.
Christiana Town Board
In the Town of Christiana, incumbent Town Board members Jim Lowrey and Jeff Notstad are seeking re-election. Christiana Town Chairman Maureen Lien is not running again. Mark Cook is on the ballot for Town Chair. The seats all have 2-year terms.
Oakland Town Board
In the Town of Oakland, incumbent Town Chair Eugene Kapsner and incumbent Town Board members Ted Vratny and Joy Graffin are all running for reelection. The seats are all 2-year terms.
Deerfield Town Board
In the Town of Deerfield, seats held by Incumbent Town Chairman Mike Schlobohm and board members Bill Roelofs and Dan Kelly are up for reelection. Roelofs is not running again. Kelly and Schlobohm are seeking new terms. Incumbent Treasurer Korby Holzhueter’s seat is on the ballot; it was not clear if he was running. The seats are all 2-year terms.
Rockdale Village Board
In the Village of Rockdale, incumbent Village President Julie Nelles and incumbent Village Board members Cynthia Myers and Sarah Halvorson are up for reelection. All of the seats are 2-year terms. The village’s annual caucus is Jan. 18.
