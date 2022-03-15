Remembering Rasmus Bjorn Anderson of Rockdale

In the center of Rockdale stands a tall, gray stone, rough-hewn on three sides and the top, but smooth on its face. For generations, kids have played around it, climbed on it, hid someone else’s baseball glove on top, and generally ignored the writing.
“Rasmus Bjorn Anderson, An Intellectual Pioneer Among Norwegians In America” it reads. But what could that mean?
Fortunately for most of the kids, they learned phonics over at the school, so a few could at least sound it out: in-tell-eck-choo-al. But as for meaning? ‘Who knows, who cares, we have kid-stuff to do. What’s “Ras” got to do with us? Thanks for the stone, anyway.’
Rasmus Bjorn Anderson was born in 1846 on a farm south of Rockdale, just past Hillside, first place on the right at the top of hill, where his descendants maintain a small cemetery plat. And the first stone house and springhouse still stand.
Among his many accomplishments, Anderson popularized the fact that Vikings were the first Europeans to discover America. To that end, he led an effort to create Leif Erickson Day here in Wisconsin as well as other states. Many decades later, it became a nationwide observance.
As professor at UW-Madison, he founded the Department of Scandinavian Studies, translated many Norwegian works of history and fiction, and raised funds for a Norwegian language library. Another memorial stone to “Ras” is situated on Bascom Hill overlooking Lake Mendota.
Later he served as ambassador to Denmark, edited a Norwegian language weekly journal, and wrote several volumes on Norwegian history and literature. Many other authors have focused works on his role in Norwegian immigration and his stellar career.
To round the story, Rasmus Bjorn Anderson is buried at Lake Ripley Cemetery, the next best place to dwell, breathing or not.
If only the Norwegians in Rockdale had told the kids about their neighbor on the Prairie and risked a little pride seeping in. But that would be bragging. Can’t have that.