JEFFERSON AREA GYMNASTICS

Eden Harstford leads Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics to win against Whitewater

The Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team pulled through with a 111.025-107 victory over Whitewater on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Senior Eden Harstford had the highest all-around score with a 29.875. Junior Alex Ostopowicz had a score of 28.975 and junior Reagan Kopelke recorded a 25.975.

In the vault, Harstford recorded a 7.8 and Ostopowicz earned a 7.7. Hartsford led Jefferson/Cambridge in the beam, scoring a 7.1.

Ostopowicz had a 7.15 on the bars and Harstford scored a 7.05. Hartsford (7.925) had the highest score in the floor exercises with Ostopowicz (7.675) and sophomore Leah Worzalla (7.175) also competed.

