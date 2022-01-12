hot JEFFERSON AREA GYMNASTICS Eden Harstford leads Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics to win against Whitewater csteed csteed Author email Jan 12, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team pulled through with a 111.025-107 victory over Whitewater on Tuesday, Jan. 11.Senior Eden Harstford had the highest all-around score with a 29.875. Junior Alex Ostopowicz had a score of 28.975 and junior Reagan Kopelke recorded a 25.975.In the vault, Harstford recorded a 7.8 and Ostopowicz earned a 7.7. Hartsford led Jefferson/Cambridge in the beam, scoring a 7.1.Ostopowicz had a 7.15 on the bars and Harstford scored a 7.05. Hartsford (7.925) had the highest score in the floor exercises with Ostopowicz (7.675) and sophomore Leah Worzalla (7.175) also competed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cambridge Gymnastics csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you