June 24 Community Briefs

EMS seeking community involvement
Cambridge Area EMS is putting out a call to the community, for people interested in working part-time as EMTs and volunteering for the Friends of the Cambridge EMS, its nonprofit fundraising and outreach arm.
EMS Director Bob Salov said the department pays for certification classes for new EMTs. He said the Friends coordinate everything from blood drives and ice cream socials to hands-only CPR classes. The group also frequently works to support local residents with medical needs, for instance raising funds to add a handicapped accessible ramp to a home. “There are a lot of opportunities to help with the Friends,” Salov said.
For more information call the EMS office at (608) 423-3511
Virtual caregiver book club
The Jefferson County Aging & Disability Resource Center is hosting a virtual book club with a focus on compassionate dementia caregiving. It will meet Mondays from 1-2 p.m. July 12-16 and center on the book “Creating Moments of Joy,” by Jolene Brackey. It will be jointly hosted by the La Crosse and Jefferson County ADRCs. To register call (608) 785-5700 or email kflock@lacrossecounty.org by July 6.
Memory screenings
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is offering memory screens this year at sites across the county.
A memory screen is a tool to help determine if there are cognitive changes occurring. This screen is not a diagnostic tool, but rather a conversation starter.
If you need to get a baseline or determine if what you are experiencing is normal, stop by one of the sites below or contact the ADRC’s dementia care specialist at (920) 675-4035 or by email at heatherj@jeffersoncountywi.com
- June 21 at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center. Call 920-675-4035 to register.
- July 27 at the Watertown Senior Center. Call 920-675-4035 to register.
- August 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Public Library
- September 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson.
- October 14 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Public Library
- November 30 from 9 a.m. to 3pm at the Watertown Senior Center
- December 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waterloo Public Library
If you need an interpreter, please let the ADRC know upon registration. Needing a memory screen sooner or during a private time? Call the ADRC (920) 675-4035 and they would be glad to schedule that.