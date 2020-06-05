A Cambridge family is organizing a peaceful demonstration in downtown Cambridge Monday June 8, to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
The event, at 5 p.m. in Veteran’s Park, will include 8 minutes of silence to honor George Floyd, a black man who died of asphyxiation in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, after an officer allegedly knelt on his neck for eight minutes. Floyd’s death has since sparked a global wave of demonstrations.
Jacy Eckerman said she initially envisioned little more than herself and her daughters, ages 10 and 6, standing quietly in the park. But within hours after posting their plans on social media on Friday June 5, others said they would like to join in, Eckerman said.
Eckerman said she believes Veteran’s Park is large enough that those assembled should be able to social distance.
She said local residents who are worried about participating due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can take advantage of the many parking spaces on the park’s perimeter, to participate while remaining in their vehicles.
Eckerman said in an interview that she wants to take a stand, and to let her young daughters participate in a demonstration that feels safer to her, during a pandemic, than joining in a mass demonstration in a larger city.
She said she has taken her daughters to other marches around the United States, including for women’s rights. “They have been to quite a few marches with me,” she said.
“I can’t sit back during this movement and say ‘I didn’t participate in that,’” Eckerman said. “I can’t sit it out.”
Cambridge, “is a primarily white, privileged community,” whose residents may not be directly affected by racial injustice and police brutality, she said. But “to sit here and be silent, and to say that we don’t have a voice,” sends the wrong message, she said.
“We need to show our support. What’s happening is wrong,” she said.
“Let’s all get together and stand in solidarity, and have a moment of silence, but not be silent,” she said.
“Black Lives Matter and we need to end systemic racism,” she said in her social media post.
