Cambridge fire and EMS station expansion paused following failed referendum in Oakland

Expansion of Cambridge’s fire and EMS station is indefinitely on hold, with only four of the five municipalities that need to approve it having done so in referendums the past two Aprils.
On May 5, Christiana Town Chairman Mark Cook was named chair of the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission, succeeding Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner who said he would no longer seek the post.
Cook went on to tell commission members and a large audience crowded into a meeting room at the station on West Main Street that no November referendum is planned in the town of Oakland.
With no approval from Oakland, the project can’t proceed according to the terms of an intergovernmental agreement between it and the four other municipalities that together fund local fire and EMS services, Cook said.
In April 2021 and again in April 2022, Oakland voters shot down referendums to fund the town’s portion of the station expansion.
The total cost proposed to be shared by Oakland, the village of Cambridge, village of Rockdale, the town of Christiana and the town of Lake Mills, based on their equalized values, was $6.5 million in 2021. In April 2021, Rockdale and town of Lake Mills voters approved their portions of that. Voters in the other three municipalities rejected referendums in April 2021.
In April 2022, Cambridge and town of Christiana voters subsequently approved referendums to fund their portions of the cost, for a project that by then had been reduced to $6.3 million.
Cook said there’s no timeline for trying again to pass a referendum in Oakland.
“We’re starting over. We’re not going to a referendum in November,” Cook said.
‘“We’re going to know consensus is there before we move forward,” Cook continued.”We’re not going to ask that question again until we’re ready, and you’ll know long in advance,” when the commission is at that point, he said. “I’m not even prepared to start. I don’t know what the process is going to look like,” Cook said.
The commission did discuss on May 5 the potential to fund some critical building upgrades, including ventilation, as part of its annual budget in 2023, but took no action on that. Cook also said there needs to be a plan to no longer store fire department turn-out gear in the station’s apparatus bay, where it’s exposed to toxic vehicle exhaust fumes.
“We have to figure out a way to fix that,” Cook said.
Cook said if the expansion project comes back up, it will be something that well serves the EMS and fire departments “that they can be proud of and that the community can be proud of, when we get the chance.”
In other matters on May 5, the commission discussed the need to replace two ambulances, and said it would continue to gather more information on that.