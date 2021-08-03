It takes a village to host a countywide farm breakfast.
The Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee, that puts on the county’s annual Breakfast on the Farm, and this year’s host, Hinchley’s Dairy Farm near Cambridge, are looking for some volunteer help on Saturday, Aug. 21.
The 2021 Dane County Breakfast on the Farm is Saturday, Aug. 21 from 7-11:30 a.m. at Hinchley’s Dairy Farm is located at 2844 Highway 73, Cambridge. On the menu will be cheesy scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, yogurt, cheese, ice cream, milk and coffee. Other dairy items will also be available to try.
Admission is $4 for children age 3-11, and $8 for ages 12 and up. Activities will include live music from Soggy Prairie, a kiddie pedal tractor pull, an expo area with dairy information and food samples, baby animals, a horse-drawn wagon ride, lawn games, large machinery displays, antique tractors, cow spots and face painting, and other activities.
This is Dane County’s 42nd annual breakfast. It will take place rain or shine. Visitors should dress comfortably and are asked to leave their pets at home.
Parking will be south of the farm on County Hwy PQ. Look for the signs.
More information is at https://www.danecountydairy.com/breakfast-on-the-farm/.
Volunteers neededThe Hinchley family and the Dairy Promotion Committee are looking for some volunteers to serve food and to do other jobs. Tiny Hinchley said this week that they also have a significant need for loaned golf carts and drivers to use them to shuttle some visitors, including the disabled, from the farm field parking area to the event site.
Volunteers get a free breakfast, a t-shirt and in the case of those offering golf carts, “they have an opportunity to meet some amazing people who might never be able to attend a farm breakfast,” without shuttle help.
The deadline to sign up to volunteer is this Saturday, Aug. 7.
A sign-up link is at
There’s also a link on the Dairy Promotion Committee’s Facebook Page, Dane County Dairy.
The Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee uses the funds raised at the annual breakfast to sponsor scholarships, and other dairy promotion activities throughout Dane County.
Hinchley said their family is excited to finally host the breakfast, that was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and then, in 2021, rescheduled from June to August.
“It’s going to be an amazing day at a dairy farm, fun for all ages, and all of your friends and neighbors are going to be there,” Hinchley said. “This has been a long-awaited event; we can’t wait to see everybody.
Katie Varney, marketing and event specialist for the Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee, told the Cambridge Village Board last week that the annual farm breakfasts typically draw 5,000 to 6,000 people.
She said that, ultimately, the committee’s mission “is to enhance the public’s understanding of agriculture, and this event is a great way to do it.”
She said the committee is “just really greatful,” for the Hinchley family’s willingness to host.
“Anyone who is willing to open up their farm to 6,000 people is really in love with what they’re doing and wants to share their story,” Varney said.
There will be COVID-19 expectations, including that face masks are “strongly encouraged” to be worn by guests at all times when not actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status.
Tiny Hinchley also noted that Public Health Madison & Dane County will be offering a free, pop-up COVID vaccination clinic during the breakfast.