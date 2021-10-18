Jefferson Area swim results from Fort Atkinson Invitational

The Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team finished seventh with 176 points at Saturday’s Fort Atkinson Invitational.
Zoey Rank was second in the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 3 seconds and second in the 100 breast (1:09).
Jordyn Davis took third in the 100 fly (1:03) and fourth in the 100 back (1:03).
Jada Rank was fifth in the 500 free (5:49) while Emma Riedl finished seventh in the 50 free (26.30).
The 200 medley relay of Davis, Riedl, Zoey Rank and Jada Rank took fourth in 1:58. The 200 free relay of Davis, Riedl, Zoey Rank and Alexandria Ostopowicz was sixth in 1:47.23.
Team scores: Lake Geneva Badger 473, Waukesha West 381, DeForest 300, Sauk Prairie 277, Monroe/New Glarus 218, Oregon 185, Jefferson/Cambridge 176, Wauwatosa West 125, Fort Atkinson 35.