Village of Deerfield will pay a share of EMS staffing study

The village of Deerfield will contribute to a study on Deer-Grove EMS staffing needs.
The village board voted unanimously on June 14 to split the cost of the study with the town and village of Cottage Grove, based on their equalized values.
The Deer-Grove EMS Commission recently received bids from four consultants and voted to consider three.
The commission is set to hear presentations on June 17 from Public Administration Associates of Oshkosh, McMahon Associates of Neenah, and UW-Oshkosh.
The June 17 meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the Cottage Grove Emergency Services Building, 4030 County Road N. A virtual option will be available at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/154033389 or by calling 872-240-3311, and using access code 154-033-389.
Based on the three bids, the cost of the study could range from about $17,400 to about $23,000.
The village of Deerfield’s portion could range from about $2,700 to about $3,600. The town of Cottage Grove’s portion could range from about $5,500 to about $7,200. And the village of Cottage Grove’s portion could range from about $9,200 to about $12,200.
Members of the Cottage Grove Village Board will be joining the interviews, talking with the same three firms on June 17 about a parallel study of the Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department. This study is expected to be separate from the EMS study, and funded by the village of Cottage Grove.
The Cottage Grove Town Board has previously expressed concern over joining in the EMS study, saying relevant information could be compiled in-house. But Town Chair Kris Hampton confirmed, after a June 7 town board meeting, that the Town of Cottage Grove will be participating in the study and interview process.