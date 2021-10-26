Cambridge eyes 2020 budget increase

Village spending would rise 10 percent over 2021, as part of a preliminary 2022 budget considered this week by Cambridge’s Audit and Finance Committee.
The committee stopped short on Oct. 25 of formally voting to recommend a budget, suggesting a few minor changes and then okaying its publication in the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent on Nov. 4.
The village board can continue to make changes after that publication. It is expected to adopt a 2022 budget at its regular meeting on Nov. 23.
Total proposed 2022 expenses amount to about $1.37 million, up 10 percent, or $125,000, from about $1.25 million in 2021.
The total proposed village portion of the tax levy is about $1.38 million, up 8.8 percent from about $1.27 million in 2021.
Tax bills to be mailed out in December will also include portions from Dane or Jefferson counties, the Cambridge schools and Madison College.
After many years of negligible annual budget and tax levy increases, spending is rising significantly in 2022 after Cambridge voters in April approved a referendum allowing the village to exceed its state revenue cap by $95,000 a year, in perpetuity.
Drivers of that referendum included soaring emergency service costs.
The village’s share of fire and EMS costs, as part of the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission, is proposed to rise 3.53 percent in 2022, up to about $191,000 from about $184,000 in 2021. The village is responsible for about one-quarter of annual local fire and EMS costs, with Rockdale and the towns of Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills also contributing.
After rising last year, the cost to contract with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, to provide local policing, is proposed to drop 6.35 percent in 2022, down to about $226,000 from about $241,000 in 2021.
Other significant proposed 2022 village spending includes:
• A 40 percent rise in salaries for village office staff, up from about $82,000 in 2021 to about $116,000 in 2022; and a 48 percent rise in health and dental insurance costs for village office staff, up from about $27,000 in 2021 to about $40,000 in 2022;
• A 48 percent rise in public works department hourly wages, up from about $49,000 in 2021 to about $73,000 in 2022. Public works department health and dental insurance costs are also proposed to more than double, up from about $7,000 in 2021 to about $17,000 in 2022.
• A 58 percent rise in the cost of building inspections, up from about $23,000 in 2021 to about $36,000 in 2022;
• About $10,000 is proposed to be spent on new playground equipment for Linda Begley Korth Park and about $500 on new park picnic tables and benches;
• The village will continue to contract with McFarland Senior Outreach for senior meals and other services, at a cost of about $23,000;
• The village will also continue in 2022 to make annual developer’s incentive payments of $65,000 to The Vineyards at Cambridge and $13,000 to Dancing Goat Distillery. That is partially balanced out on the revenue side of the budget, with The Vineyards expected to make a $20,000 developer’s agreement payment to the village in 2022. It made a payment of about $28,000 to the village in 2021.
• The total cost of operating the Cambridge Community Library would rise 5.5 percent, up from about $263,000 in 2021 to about $277,000 in 2022. About two-thirds of that is covered by Dane and Jefferson counties, the rest by local property taxes and other funding sources.
• The village’s trash and recycling costs would rise 7.4 percent, up from about $89,000 in 2021 to about $96,000 in 2022.
Revenues
In 2021, the village took in about $81,000 in federal COVID-19 relief aid and expects that to continue with another $80,000 in 2022. It also expects to receive about $121,000 in state local streets aid, up 8.7 percent from about $111,000 in 2021. State shared revenues coming to the village are expected to drop, however, down 7.5 percent from about $59,000 in 2021 to about $55,000 in 2022.
In total in 2022, the village expects to see a 10 percent increase in revenues, up to about $1.37 million from $1.25 million in 2021.