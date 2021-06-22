Committee recommends taking architect proposals for new Deerfield village hall

Construction would begin in mid-2022 on a new Deerfield village hall on West Nelson Street, under a preliminary timeline a village committee discussed on June 21.
The village’s Municipal Needs Committee voted on June 21 to recommend to the village board that proposals be taken from architectural firms that could also serve as project manager.
A 2019 estimate put the cost of building a new village hall at $1.4 to $1.75 million; but committee members said it could cost up to $2 million.
The village board will consider the committee’s recommendation on June 28.
Architectural firms who return proposals will be asked to include an estimate to construct a new village hall across from the Deerfield Public Library and adjacent to Fireman’s Park, and to include an alternate cost estimate with an attached police station.
While committee members said there’s nothing wrong with the current police station on West Deerfield Street, and that it’s meeting the needs of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office that contracts with the village for law enforcement needs, it doesn’t hurt to have that information. They said it might especially prove useful if a potential buyer arises for the police station site, and the cost of adding a police station to the new village hall could be covered by that sale.
Committee members said they’re hopeful that the project falls into a time period during which COVID-19-inflated construction costs are falling, and interest rates haven’t risen as they have shown early signs of maybe doing.
Proposals are due back to the village in August. The hope is to choose a firm in early fall, complete design work by the end of 2021, begin construction in the summer of 2022 and move in by early 2023.