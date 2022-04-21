hot Cade Nottestad leads Blue Jays to second place finish at Watertown Invite By Kevin Wilson Watertown Daily Times Apr 21, 2022 Apr 21, 2022 Updated 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WATERTOWN — Cambridge’s boys golf team shot 333 and placed second at the Watertown Invitational played at the Watertown Country Club on Thursday.Sophomore Cade Nottestad was one of three golfers to card a 78. He finished third overall to lead the Blue Jays. Each team toured the front nine twice.Freshman Kian Bystol-Flores (83), freshman Matt Buckman (85) and junior Nick Buckman (87) also scored for Cambridge. Senior Max Heth turned in the team’s fifth score with a 94.Team scores: Kohler 324, Cambridge 333, Arrowhead 336, Monona Grove 338, DeForest 348, Oconomowoc 360, Beaver Dam 371, West Allis Hale 374, Hamilton 394, Watertown 441 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cambridge Boys Golf