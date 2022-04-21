 Skip to main content
Cade Nottestad leads Blue Jays to second place finish at Watertown Invite

  • Updated

WATERTOWN — Cambridge’s boys golf team shot 333 and placed second at the Watertown Invitational played at the Watertown Country Club on Thursday.

Sophomore Cade Nottestad was one of three golfers to card a 78. He finished third overall to lead the Blue Jays. Each team toured the front nine twice.

Freshman Kian Bystol-Flores (83), freshman Matt Buckman (85) and junior Nick Buckman (87) also scored for Cambridge. Senior Max Heth turned in the team’s fifth score with a 94.

Team scores: Kohler 324, Cambridge 333, Arrowhead 336, Monona Grove 338, DeForest 348, Oconomowoc 360, Beaver Dam 371, West Allis Hale 374, Hamilton 394, Watertown 441

