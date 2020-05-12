The Deerfield Farmers Market will open on schedule Saturday, June 20.
In a social media post following its May 3 annual meeting, market organizers said ensuring the safety of vendors and shoppers will likely result in things looking “a little different this year, including starting an hour later, but it won’t be unrecognizable.”
The market is working with the Dane County Public Health Department on a plan to open safely on June 20. That plan will be shared publicly in early June.
In 2020, the market will run on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, through Oct. 31, in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main St. In past seasons, the starting time was 8 a.m.
The market typically draws about a dozen vendors each week, most of whom have affirmed they will return for 2020.
“We are thankful this year for our amazing vendors who are thinking hard about how to keep you and themselves safe in a face-to-face market. We’re thankful for Dane County Public Health that is guiding us through this strange year. And we’re thankful, more than ever, for Deerfield Lutheran Church, for continuing to allow us on their property. Please join us in supporting our local farmers this season,” the social media post said.
GoFundMe campaign
The market has also launched an online GoFundMe campaign to cover its costs for the next three seasons.
When it incorporated as a state-registered non-profit in 2015, the board of directors decided to continue a longtime commitment to its vendors, to keep the market free for them, the GoFundMe page said.
“We have never charged a booth fee and have never required advanced registration of vendors. Our market is a small one, with about a dozen vendors each week. All are local farmers, producers and crafters,” the page says. “Each year since 2015, the board of directors has reaffirmed that commitment to keeping the market free for vendors. However, the market has a few basic expenses that amount to about $200 a year, that it must cover.”
Those include maintaining a website, maintaining a Post Office box, paying annual state corporate filing fees and printing season posters, the post said.
“Our board is all-volunteer and Deerfield Lutheran Church allows us to be on their property weekly during the season at no charge. We are reaching out the Deerfield community for $600, enough to cover the market’s expenses for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons. We hope that the community values the continued existence of the market and supports our commitment to not charging local farmers to sell at it,” the page says.
