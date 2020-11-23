The state of Wisconsin is awarding an additional $70 million to Wisconsin small businesses this fall.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Nov. 20 that the state would increase “We’re all in” grant funding for businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. This brings the total investment of grants this year to $185 million.
These grants are funded by CARES Act dollars, and the application for these grants closed in early November.
More than 48,000 businesses applied for a first round of business grants totaling $50 million announced last month.
“There’s no business that hasn’t been affected by this pandemic, and we know folks across our state need our support now more than ever,” said Gov. Evers. “As we head into the winter months, we know we have to do everything we can to make sure our businesses have the resources they need as we continue fighting this virus.”
Dane County Buy Local is also supporting local business owners right now, by encouraging local holiday shopping.
This year, Dane Buy Local was able to distribute $10.8 million to local businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, a release from Dane County said.
Dane County has sponsored the “Shop Indie Local” campaign for eleven years, which encourages shoppers to keep their dollars local this holiday season.
The holiday shopping promotion encourages shopping on Plaid Friday Nov. 27, Small Business Saturday Nov. 29, Artsy Sunday Nov. 29, Local Cyber Monday Nov. 30 and Giving Tuesday Dec. 1.
