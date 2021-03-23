March 25

Elementary school: Meatballs in marinara, garlic pizza flatbread, cucumber, broccoli, pineapple, spaghetti

High school: Meatballs in marinara, garlic pizza flatbread, broccoli, lettuce mix, carrots, grapes, garlic toast

March 26

Elementary school: Tater tot casserole, garlic pizza flatbread, vegetables, carrots, pears, dinner roll

High school: Tater tot casserole, garlic pizza flatbread, carrots, mixed vegetables, lettuce mix, pears

March 29-April 2

SPRING BREAK

Load comments