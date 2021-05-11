PLOW will reopen May 14

A downtown Cambridge farm-to-fork restaurant that closed in January 2020 for remodeling, and then remained shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is reopening this week.
In a release, PLOW owner and executive chef Charles Fiesel said the restaurant, located in a historic mill building at 157 W. Main St., will reopen on Friday, May 14.
“It’s been a long, painful pandemic. What was first envisioned as a brief winter 2020 shutdown for routine remodeling turned into a COVID rollercoaster. The good news: the ride is over,” the release said.
The decision by Public Health Madison & Dane County to loosen COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and bars, allowing them to operate at 75 percent of capacity as of May 5, was perfect timing, Fiesel said.
“This news couldn’t come at a better time,” the release said.
As it continues to “feature as much locally sourced ingredients as we can to provide,” the restaurant has announced an expanded menu with more draft beer options, including growlers for carryout. The interior has been remodeled during the shut-down and outdoor seating will be available on its patio overlooking Main Street.
Initially, PLOW will be open Friday nights, Saturdays and for Sunday brunch. Reservations can be made on the restaurant’s website.
“We’re thrilled to be back. We can’t wait to see everyone,” the release said.
