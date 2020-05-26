Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.