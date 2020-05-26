Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some local government meetings are now occurring online. Please reach out directly to municipal offices to learn how to attend online meetings, including access codes. To add a meeting to this list, email ksaemann@hngnews.com or call (608) 220-7285.
VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
Village Board
Tuesday, June 9, 6:30 p.m., teleconference
Connector Trail Ad-hoc Committee
Thursday, May 28, 9:30 a.m., teleconference
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD
Village Board
Monday, June 8, 7 p.m., teleconference
CAMBRIDGE COMMUNITY FIRE AND EMS COMMISSION
Station Expansion Committee
Thursday, May 28, 6:30 p.m., Christiana Town Hall
TOWN OF OAKLAND
Town Board
Tuesday, June 16, 7 p.m., Town Hall
Lake Ripley Management District
Saturday, June 20, 9 a.m, Town Hall.
TOWN OF DEERFIELD
Plans Commission
Monday, June 1, 6 p.m, Deerfield Community Center
DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT
Scchool Board Commiteee of the Whole
Monday, June 8, 5 p.m., teleconference
Scchool Board
Monday, June 15, 6:30 p.m., teleconference
