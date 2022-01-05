Jan. 6 - Jan. 13 Deerfield Middle-High School Meals Jan 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thurs., Jan. 6Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, pizza, BBQ pork sandwichFri., Jan. 7Chicken patty sandwich, fries, pizza, white chicken chiliMon., Jan. 10Hamburger, pizza, baked potatoTues., Jan. 11Mac and cheese, pizza, Italian subWed., Jan. 12Assorted sub, PJ and J mealThurs., Jan. 13French toast sticks, sausage, orange juice, pizza, Cuban pork sandwich Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now In coming 2-year election cycle, more local poll workers will have Republican Party ties Cambridge girls basketball wins Hall of Honor Tournament, defeat Poynette as Brooklyn Stenklyft records 24 points Cambridge EMS reaches paramedic union contract A new village hall, library expansion vision and south-side changes topped Deerfield news in 2021 Public Service Commission sets Jan. 20 Koshkonong Solar public hearings Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!