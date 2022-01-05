Thurs., Jan. 6

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, pizza, BBQ pork sandwich

Fri., Jan. 7

Chicken patty sandwich, fries, pizza, white chicken chili

Mon., Jan. 10

Hamburger, pizza, baked potato

Tues., Jan. 11

Mac and cheese, pizza, Italian sub

Wed., Jan. 12

Assorted sub, PJ and J meal

Thurs., Jan. 13

French toast sticks, sausage, orange juice, pizza, Cuban pork sandwich

Recommended for you