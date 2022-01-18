Cambridge-Deerfield cross-country co-op renewed McKenna Massey mmassey@hngnews.com mmassey Author email Jan 18, 2022 Jan 18, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At its meeting on Monday, Jan. 17, the Deerfield School Board approved the cross-country co-op renewal with Cambridge for the 2022-24 school year.The co-ops must be renewed every two years and be approved by both participating schools. The application is then sent to the WIAA board of control for official action. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mmassey Author email Follow mmassey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Cambridge library will show Koshkonong Solar hearings live The DOT must consider public feedback before choosing roundabout option for Deerfield Mayah Holzhueter scores 25, Cambridge girls basketball knocks off Wisconsin Heights Cambridge girls basketball defeated by Waterloo DOT says roundabout likely the best option at U.S. Highway 12-18 and Oak Park Road Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!