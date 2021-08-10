If a “normal” summer is reflected in the number of community events our newspaper staff photographed this week, we are charging ahead, almost pre-COVID-like.
We say almost pre-COVID, as a new variant-fueled surge and escalating mask and vaccination debates have in recent weeks dampened a bit the more carefree momentum of early summer.
But the events that went on locally this week felt like before-COVID, with live music and children’s smiles, tractor and truck pulls, softball tournaments, sidewalk sales and street-party-style barbecue. The energy surrounding them was a stark improvement from this time last year, when most things were canceled.
It follows a summer of agriculture fairs and farmers markets, outdoor music concerts, days on the lake, mountain bike races and other local fun.
We trust that attendees are taking part safely, and that those for whom it makes sense have taken advantage of mobile vaccine clinics offered at some events by Public Health Madison & Dane County.
Let’s take a moment to appreciate the business and non-profit organizers, who have had the unenviable task this summer of balancing their desire for normality and their responsibility to host a safe event.
In coming weeks, there is more on tap locally, including a final Cambridge Summer Concert, fields of flowers to wander through at Schuster’s Playtime Farm in Deerfield, a Family Fun Fest put on by St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield and the long-delayed Dane County Breakfast on the Farm at Hinchley’s Dairy Farm.
Later this month, Cambridge and Deerfield fall sports come back. And in late September, ChiliFest is scheduled to return in Deerfield after taking a COVID-19 break in 2020.
It’s been a good summer, and an as-great-of fall is potentially around the bend.
We thank those who have worked hard to bring local events back this summer and to modify and punt when needed.
And we look ahead to late August and September, when we’ll continue together to enjoy the best of what our rural hometowns offer.